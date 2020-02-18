Fort Campbell soldier suffers mysterious head injury in Knoxville

A Fort Campbell soldier was admitted to the hospital with severe head injuries and his family said they had no idea what happened to him.

According to a spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department, 26-year-old Matt Viesca was found lying near an 11-foot-wall and was taken to the emergency room with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.

Viesca's family said they believe he may have been attacked, but they hoped anyone who saw what happened will come forward.

"To think that somebody did this to him and just left him there is just terrible," said Stephanie Fernicola, Matt's sister. "We have no idea what happened to him."

According to Fernicola, Matt was on life support suffering from multiple facial fractures and a broken bone in his neck and back.

KPD said the investigation was in its early stages. Investigators said they didn't know whether Matt was attacked or fell, but all options remained on the table.

An investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.