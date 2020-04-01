Fort Campbell soldier tests positive for COVID-19

A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first confirmed case of a service member at the installation.

The soldier is currently isolated at their off-post residence. The individual has shown symptoms but has not required hospitalization.

Fort Campbell officials and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital health professionals ensured the soldier was medically cared for and immediately began conducting contact tracing to determine if any others had been exposed.

Health professionals are coordinating with authorities in the surrounding area to determine any potential risk of exposure at the base.

Fort Campbell officials are continually assessing the environment, and implementing all appropriate control measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, to include limiting staffing to mission essential personnel; modifying restaurant services to to-go posture; modifying dining facilities to graband-go posture; limiting childcare facilities to dependents of mission-essential personnel; and other safety and social distancing measures.

At the direction of the Department of Defense, for Operations Security purposes, Fort Campbell will no longer be releasing or confirming aggregated numbers of positive cases. Fort Campbell will still report positive cases to the TN and KY health departments and to the Department of Defense.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.