Fort Dickerson Quarry gets a face lift

The quarry at Fort Dickerson park has received a facelift and the city presented the new updates to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

The city presented the improved Augusta Quarry area to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony. / Source: WVLT News

The new quarry entrance is located at Augusta Ave. in South Knoxville. Improvements to the area include this new entrance with signage, a paved parking lot, distinct walking trails leading to the swimming area and other landscaping additions to spruce up the area.

"There's hiking and mountain biking trails here, there's picnic areas and swimming and it's just a beautiful natural place to enjoy," said Urban Wilderness Coordinator Rebekah-Jane Montgomery. "When spaces are more accessible and feel safer, then more people use those spaces. It automatically becomes a place where people want to be."

The $1.7 million project is just in the first phase, with a goal to make the area more accessible to the public. According to the design team, the main goals of the updates were to create a more family-friendly environment and a more appealing area while making the quarry feel like more of a real park.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held beside the Augusta Quarry at 3:30 pm on Thursday, November 21.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.