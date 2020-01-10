"She has won the hearts of everyone here:" SPD adopts foster dog

Sevierville Police Department said they have been caring for a foster dog named Maddie for the last several weeks. Now, they've decided to give her a furever home.

“It seems Maddie has won over the hearts of everyone here,” said SPD Chief Joseph Manning. “She wanders the halls and offices, eagerly visiting each of us throughout the day. We’re so glad she has a permanent home with us.”

SPD employees said Maddie helps to alleviate stress in the workplace.

Everyone is invited to attend a celebration for Maddie's adoption at 2 p.m. Friday.

