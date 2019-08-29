Fountain City resident concerned about foundation following February flooding

The hundred-year flood has come and gone, but problems for one woman are still present.

"See right there," Roxanne Hovland points to a crack in her wall in her Fountain City home.

She has begun to worry about the home that was built in 1930.

"When I start seeing cracks in the plaster, you bet," she said, "In an old house you expect cracks--and plaster--there's just no way around it but it was scary to me to see cracks in other places."

But she said these are signs of something worse than just regular wear and tear. She blames the one hundred year flood that hit in February.

"Never have had anything like that," Hovland said.

Her basement filled with water.

"This flood--I think it came up under the foundation."

And it hasn't been the same since.

She estimates it's about a 10-foot drop from where the road is to all the way where her foundation is.

"It was probably about 2 inches at the deepest," Hovland described the water in her basement.

She believes water caused the cracks that she now has to fix.

"I'm hoping that there's no lasting damage. I wouldn't think there would be. We just can't have too many more of those 100-year rains," she laughed.

Hovland has been living in her home for 23 years. She said she'll spend more than $1,000 getting everything back to normal.

Experts say to look around your house in case you see any hairline fractures.

