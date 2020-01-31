Four Knoxville area hospitals receive Tennessee's 'BEST for Babies' award

Four Knoxville area hospitals were named 2019 "BEST for Babies" by the Tennessee Hospital Association and Tennessee Department of Health.

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville were honored alongside LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville and Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

The "BEST for Babies" award was created in 2016 to celebrate hospitals across the state for their efforts to reduce infant death rates and improve the health of Tennessee's newborns.

The Covenant Health organizations are the only Knoxville-area hospitals to receive the award in 2019.

In 2019, 6,564 babies were born at the four award-winning hospitals.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from THA and the Tennessee Department of Health,” said Debbi Honey, RN, chief nursing officer for Covenant Health. “The award represents the dedication of our physicians, nurses and staff members who provide excellent care, security and comfort for newborns and their families.”

The BEST award stands for breastfeeding, early elective delivery reduction and safe sleep for Tennessee babies.

“We want all families in our region to feel educated, safe and confident when it comes to their baby’s start in life,” Honey said. “We are proud to offer outstanding birth experiences at our hospitals and congratulate Fort Sanders Regional, Parkwest, LeConte and Methodist Medical Centers for receiving ‘BEST for Babies’ awards.”

The honored hospitals have successfully increased breastfeeding initiation rates, minimized early elective deliveries and promoted healthy sleep practices for babies. Eighteen hospitals in the state met the requirements for the 2019 award.

