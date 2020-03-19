Four arrested, four still wanted in East Tennessee drug roundup

Four people were taken into custody and four others are still wanted after a drug investigation in Cumberland and Putnam County.

On March 13 Crossville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office, THP Troopers, THP Criminal Investigation Division Agents, and the TDOC Office of Investigations and Compliance with the Eastern & Middle district U.S. Marshal’s Task Force’s conducted a Drug and Violent Crime round, in and around the Upper Cumberland Region.

Investigators said they are continuing to search for Brittany Nicole Russell, Kenneth Alan Sonia, and Deddric Antjuan Polk, and Conan Alexander McCormick.

Jimmy Dewayne Richards was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, and vandalism.

Richard Bruce Sallas II was arrested and charged with domestic assault and aggravated assault.

Shallymar Danyelle Cook was arrested and charged with sale and delivery of meth, theft, and drug paraphernalia.

Amy L. Young was arrested and charged with two counts of violation of probation and criminal trespassing.

