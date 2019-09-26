Four arrested on drug charges; heroin, guns, cash recovered in Blount County

Four people were taken into custody Wednesday by a SWAT team in Blount County according to the Sheriff's Office.

The raid took place on Snapp Road.

Jerrice Henry Duhart, Jr.,21, of Detroit, Michigan, is being held on bonds totaling $460,000 pending a court date at 9 a.m. October 2. He is being held on charges including possession of Schedule I (heroin) for resale, delivery of Schedule I (heroin), possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and/or sold.

• Vincent Lamont Wilks, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, is being held on bonds totaling $160,000 pending a court date at 9 a.m. October 2. He is being held on charges including possession of Schedule I (heroin) for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and/or sold.

• Reshoen Cortez Coffey, 18, of Detroit, Michigan, is being held on bonds totaling $160,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. October 2. He is being held on charges including possession of Schedule I (heroin) for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and/or sold.

• Brandon S. Bayne, 30, of Snapp Road, Louisville, is being held on an $80,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. October 2 on a charge of maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and/or sold.

• Shannon M. Hatcher, 30, of Knoxville, was released this morning pending charges relating to the investigation.

BCSO investigators said they recovered 22 grams of heroin, five grams of marijuana, two handguns, and more than $11,000 cash stuffed in a canister.

