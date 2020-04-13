Four-year-old boy, father in critical condition after tornado hits Chattanooga

A tornado hit Chattanooga overnight into Monday morning, causing severe damage and injuring many.

Two of those injured were four-year-old Grayson and his dad, Mikey.

"Not only is their house extremely damaged but they are both helpless in the hospital in critical condition with brain injuries," says a GoFundMe dedicated to the two.

According to the GoFundMe organizer, Cara Stanco, the two don't have health insurance.

Stanco said that Mikey was becoming a little bit more responsive on Monday evening. As of Monday night, the GoFundMe had raised more than $18,000.

Go to their fundraiser here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.