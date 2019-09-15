East Tennessee four-year-old diagnosed with Leukemia fights back

Four-year-old Noah got the opportunity to match up with TKO wrestler, Josh Turner.

Noah takes down wrestler Josh Turner. / Source: (WVLT)

Turner has a local prowrestling show called "KAPOW".

The two of them squared off in an arm-wrestling match, which Noah's mom said he's been preparing for.

"He has been talking about that for about two weeks. He's been practicing on his brothers, he's been watching WWE, and that's all he's been wanting to do. He has been trying to work out and get prepared, and that has really lifted his spirits," Martha Sileno, Noah's mother, said.

The two of them went head-to-head in what was described as an intense match. Noah won the match against Turner, proving he's got a lot of fight in him!

