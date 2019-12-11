Four-year-old 'severely abused', mother in custody

A North Carolina woman and her boyfriend were arrested after a four-year-old was found "severely abused," investigators said.

According to WITN, investigators responded to a home on Highway 28 in Lenoir County for a reported disturbance. During the investigation, Lenoir County deputies found a four-year-old girl who had been physically abused.

Investigators said the child was placed in Lenoir County Child Protective Services.

Deputies arrested the mother, Casey Wood. Investigators said the boyfriend, James Smith, fled the home but was later found and arrested.

Wood faces a $200,000 secured bond and Smith faces a $400,000 bond.

Both are being held at the Lenoir County Detention Center.

