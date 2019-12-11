Fourth grader's UT shirt raises nearly $1 million to combat bullying

After a boy was bullied for making his own University of Tennessee shirt, Vol Nation jumped in to support him. Now, proceeds from the sale of hundreds of shirts just like his will help prevent others from being bullied.

The University of Tennessee said $952,101 was raised for STOMP Out Bullying after 112,715 shirts were sold out of the VolShop.

Approximately $8.45 of every shirt, which retailed for $14.99, went to the organization's missing to prevent children from being bullied.

The Florida 4th grader's shirt was spread across social media when he wore a homemade shirt for college colors day at his school.

The university also recognized his contributions, offering the youngster honorary admission for the Class of 2032 and a four-year scholarship to cover all tuition and fees beginning in 2028 if the child chooses to attend the UT.