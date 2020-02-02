Frankie Muniz joins Knoxville Fanboy expo lineup

Acor Frankie Muniz, best known for his role in the television series, "Malcolm in the Middle," joined the lineup for the 2020 Fanboy Expo.

Muniz will be at the event in Knoxville July 10-12. The actor had lead roles in the film "Big Fat Liar", the "Agent Cody Banks" franchise, and Chester in "The Fairly OddParents".

Muniz will join members of the cast of "The Office" this summer at Fanboy Expo.

The Knoxville Fanboy Expo is welcoming Kate Flannery (Meredith), Oscar Nunez (Oscar), Leslie David Baker (Stanley) and Creed Bratton (Creed) from "The Office" to the expo in July.

Other celebrities that are scheduled to make an appearance at the expo are John Cusack and Levar Burton.

For more information, including how to get tickets, click here.

