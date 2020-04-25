Free COVID-19 testing available at Knoxville Civic Coliseum

The Knox County Health Department announced that a new location for COVID-19 testing on Saturday.

The testing will be available at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum parking facility from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

Testing is available with no appointments. Officials said walk-ups and drive-thrus are welcomed.

Individuals who visit the testing sites are encouraged to wear masks.

KCHD said they are happy to provide testing to those who need it, but they still encourage people to go to their primary care provider first to get a full health assessment.

"Because staffing, PPE, and testing kits are not unlimited, we will have to pace out our resources," the department said.

