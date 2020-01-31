Free EMT classes offered to East Tennesseans

Priority Ambulance, a local EMT company, is offering free EMT training due to a shortage of EMTs in the East Tennessee area.

The company offers payment for those training in the course as well as a guaranteed job once completed.

"We're losing a lot of good people to those places. We've got to come up with different ways of getting people back into the field," said Robyn Asher with Priority Ambulance.

The company is now partnering with Roane State to offer its own eight-week EMT course. Trainees can expect to learn everything from how to talk to patients and basic skills like CPR.

Priority even explains that those interested have room to grow as an advanced EMT or even a paramedic.

"After a year or so when they feel like they're ready to do it if they want to go to paramedic school...and there ya go 16-20 bucks a, hour," Asher said.

Those interested can apply online.

