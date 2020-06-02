Free Fishing Day to be held across Tennessee

Tennessee's Free Fishing Day is set to happen on Saturday, June 6.

On Saturday, anyone can fish without a license in Tennessee public waters. Children 15 and younger can keep fishing without a license through June 12.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosts the annual free day in an attempt to increase interest in fishing across the state.

Public parks and lakes across Tennessee will host fishing events. For more information and locations, click here.

