Free Legal Advice for Veterans on December 11th

The Knoxville Bar Association will be offering its free monthly Veterans' legal advice clinic on December 11.

According to a release, the clinic is a general advice and referral clinic and it is anticipated to serve between 20 and 30 veterans each month with advice on a wide variety of legal issues.

The event will be taking place from 12-2:00 p.m. at the Knox County Public Defender's Community Law Office at 1101 Liberty Street, Knoxville TN 37919.

