Free Screening for Miners

Any area miners who have concerns about black lung disease can get a free and confidential screening. The screenings are taking place at the Park Vista hotel at 705 Cherokee Orchard Road in Gatlinburg. The dates for the screenings are September 25, 7:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. September 26 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and September 27 8:00 a.m. to noon.

You can make an appointment by calling 1-800-480-4042, they also take walk-ins. Experts say this is an easy way to check on your health and get a personal report about possible lung disease.

“If black lung is caught early, steps can be taken to help prevent it from progressing to the most serious forms of the disease,” said NIOSH Director John Howard, M.D. The event is being put on by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health which is part of the CDC.

