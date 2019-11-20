"Free Uros" says Vols' Lamonte Turner after NCAA ruling

Vols player Lamonte Turner had something to say about the NCAA's ruling against Uroš Plavšić after Tennessee's game against Alabama State on November 20.

Source: WVLT

Turner and teammate Jordan Bowden both hit a milestone in their career with 1,000 points in Wednesday's game.

But Turner spoke to WVLT News reporter Zack Rickens not about that, but about Arizona State transfer Plavšić. The NCAA recently denied Plavšić's immediate eligibility waiver.

Turner said, "Free my boy Uroš, man, let my dog out."

After the NCAA's decision, Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer said, "We are extremely disappointed – quite frankly, stunned – in this outcome, and feel strongly that very compelling facts support clearance for immediate eligibility."

There has been no update since the beginning of November on Plavšić's situation going forward.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.