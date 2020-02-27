Free dental care offered at Meharry Medical College Saturday

Meharry Medical College in Tennessee and health care provider Remote Area Medical are offering free dental care at an event this week.

They will provide free cleanings, fillings, extractions and dental X-rays on Saturday on Meharry's campus in Nashville during Oral Health Day.

The school said in a news release services will be provided to up to 600 uninsured or underinsured Middle Tennessee residents. Patients must be at least 18 years old. Tickets will be distributed beginning at 6 a.m. Check-in is at Henry A. Moses Ph.D. Alumni Hall on Meharry’s campus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)