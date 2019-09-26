Free discussion group open to grandparents raising grand-kids

It takes a village to raise a child. Though in Gloria Thompon's case, it’s a tribe of two.

Her grandkids were facing foster care when they were babies, but she and her husband shut that down when they took custody.

"Kids now are not like when we were coming up, or like their parents growing up. The values are different," Thompson said.

They quickly learned it wouldn't be easy.

"Maybe it would be nice sometimes to talk to other grandparents," Thompson said.

A group of people are getting that conversation going at the Council on Aging.

"Grandparents being able to talk to other grandparents make them less isolated, and grandparents build friendships and relationships in their own peer group," Program Coordinator Tracy Van De Vate said.

Van De Vate said 2.7 million grandparents are playing the mom and dad role across the country, partially because of the opioid crisis. When this happens, she said having grandparents step in makes all the difference in a child's life.

"We know that children thrive better within their own family, whether it's with an aunt and uncle or a grandparent. They tend to be better in schools and have better behavioral outcomes. They tend to feel more love," Van De Vate said.

Thompson wouldn't have it any other way.

"These are my little angels God sent me -- for me to protect them," Thompson said.

The Council on Aging teams up with UT's psychology department to host the free discussion group as part of their on-going outreach programs.

They meet for an hour at the L.T. Ross building on Western Ave. at 11:30 a.m.

