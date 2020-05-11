Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Pigeon Forge Kroger

The City of Pigeon Forge and Sevier County OEM partnered with Kroger to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The two-day event will take place Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

People looking to be tested will use a virtual screening tool based on CDC guidance.

Officials said individuals don't have to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

“We are grateful to Kroger Health for providing this opportunity for the citizens of our community,” shared Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster. “Increased testing opportunities are vital as we begin to get people back to work.”

Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal.

Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test. The Pigeon Forge Police Department and Kroger Health associates will be present to direct traffic to the designated testing area.

Officials ask that all windows are up on all vehicles in the testing area and people being tested should have their photo ID ready.

“Kroger Health is proud to partner with the City of Pigeon Forge and Sevier County OEM in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”

