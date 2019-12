The Knox County Mayor's Office and Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee want your child to have a free book in time for Christmas.

Both organizations are partnering for the Ready City USA Mission Completed celebration Thursday, December 19.

All kids who attend will receive a free book. There will also be free food and Moon Pies. Kids of all ages are welcome.

Anyone who would like to attend is encouraged to register here.

