Free groceries this week from Target? The store says its a scam!

Have you received a text that claims Target is giving away free groceries this week? Target says It is in fact too good to be true.

WFMY reported a scam text going around saying people could get $175 worth of free groceries this week in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The scam text instructs people to "click here" to get the free offer. Target's website 'scam' section warns people to not "click on or respond to online ads or websites offering free gift cards. These are often scams."

