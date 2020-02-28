Free mammograms offered to some Knoxville women this weekend

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. parked its 3-D mammography bus at the Knoxville Convention Center during its South Eastern Regional Conference this weekend.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Breast Cancer Awareness Coach will travel to several locations across the United States in 2020 to provide screenings for early detection of breast cancer through a

mobile mammogram.

The organization's goal is "to reach 100,000 women and share information concerning breast cancer, increase awareness of risk factors and provide access to mammograms."

The bus is stationed at the Knoxville Convention Center Feb. 28 and at Walmart Supercenter on Kinzel Way Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

You are eligible for a free mammogram if you:

• do not have insurance

• are at least 40 years of age

• have not had a previous mammogram in the past year

• have no current breast problems or complaints

• women between the ages of 35 and 39 can receive one

baseline mammogram screening without an order

To register, click here.

The sorority is a collegiate organization with a mission of helping the community through service work. It is also the oldest African-American collegiate sorority in history.

