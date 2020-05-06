Free masks now available at Knox County Health Department

The Knox County Health Department on Wednesday will begin to distribute free facemasks provided by the state.

Anyone who needs a mask can go to the main KCHD building located at 140 Dameron Ave during business hours. There will be signs directing visitors on where to go.

One mask will be given per person. The person must be present to obtain a mask.

The health department noted that these are not medical masks and should not be used for medical or commercial use.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.