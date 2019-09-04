East Tennessee businesses offer support for Dorian refugees

As hundreds flee Hurricane Dorian from coastal states across the South East, some businesses are stepping up to help out.

Here's a list of special offers for refugees:

Airbnb:

1,100 Aribnb hosts in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee are offering to rent their properties for free.

Go to Airbnb's website to learn how to find a place to stay for free or offer up your place to refugees.

Ruby's Diner - Oliver Springs

Ruby's Diner in Oliver Springs says they'll be happy to provide a free meal to anyone fleeing Hurricane Dorian.

Yassin's Falafel House

"The Nicest Place in America," Yassin's Falafel House, says hungry refugees are welcome to eat at their restaurants free of charge.