Mental Health Awareness Month: Free mental health screenings

In light of Mental Health Awareness Month, The Mental Health Association of East Tennessee wants you to know help is only a phone call away.

Along with offering free online mental health screenings and essential early intervention, the group also offers a Peer Recovery Program. The program allows people to speak with others who've overcome mental disorders.

Tina Wilder, a member of the Peer Recovery Program, says she enjoys helping others through sharing her battle with Bipolar Schizoaffective disorder.

"I've grown personally from slowly sharing a little piece of me and my story. I'm sharing quite a bit and connecting with people on a personal level, but at their level."

Ben Harrington, MA Ed, and CEO of the East Tennessee Association, says they've seen an increase in mental health screenings and calls since the pandemic.

"We've had 540 people screened last month, and that means you won't be alone."

To take the free online health screening, click here.

For assistance and more information, call the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee at (865)-584-9125.

