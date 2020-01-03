Free radon tests offered during Tennessee's Radon Action Month

Governor Bill Lee announced January as Radon Action Month and said the state will now offer free radon test kits for Tennesseeans to test their homes, WTVF reported.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, naturally-occurring radioactive gas that threatens people's health when it is trapped in confined spaces like homes, according to a release. The radioactive gas is produced by the breakdown of uranium in rock and soil.

The Tennesse Department of Environment and Conservation said radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. It is also the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.

The only way to detect radon inside your home is to test for it. To request a free test kit click here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.