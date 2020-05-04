Free virtual career fair set to help job seekers across Southeast

Career Center of the Southeast and DeVry University will sponsor a Free Virtual Career Fair set for Thursday, May 7th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Virginia residents.

Over one dozen employers will be online from industries across the southeast, making this one of the most unique Virtual Career Fairs to date.

The event is free to the public and will provide opportunities for career seekers to submit resumes and talk virtually with hiring managers.

Confirmed employers include Lowes’ Home Improvement, US Census Bureau, Massey Services, Primerica, American Retirement Counselors, XLC Services hiring for Procter and Gamble, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Source Receivables Management, Kenect Nashville, Combined Insurance, and more.

The purpose of this event is to provide resources for people looking for employment and resume assistance.

To participate, job seekers must log in to an online portal at southeastcareercenter.com.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.