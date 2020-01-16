Free watch party set for Titans-Chiefs game on Sunday

Tennessee Titans fans can gather in Nashville for a free viewing party to watch the team play in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Kansas City.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. said the party will include live music, giveaways and other activities starting at 11 a.m. Sunday on Lower Broadway.

The game is at 2:05 p.m. Two large screens will be set up to show the game feed. Fans can bring blankets and collapsible chairs. Food trucks will be on site with water, soda and beer available. No large bags or backpacks will be allowed.

1/16/2020 4:36:16 AM (GMT -5:00)