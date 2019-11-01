Freezing start to Friday

The last of the WVLT WEATHER ALERT associated with the cold front that brought in gusty winds, strong to severe storms, and then the dropping temperatures to this morning's FREEZE WARNING.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A FREEZE WARNING continues until 10 AM, with everyone in our area dropping to right around freezing. The breeze is light but makes it feel several degrees colder, but that does help to deter some frost formation.

Clouds are leftover early, still dropping a few flurries at times to spotty light snowfall in the mountains.

Friday becomes partly cloudy to sunny, with a chilly high of 52 degrees. It can still feel a couple of degrees colder.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be clear and calm, and FREEZING again. The low will be around 31 degrees, but this time the wind will back off which helps us out to not feel any colder .. but it helps frost to develop.

Saturday is mostly clear, with only a few passing clouds, and winds from WSW to NW as the day goes on, between 5 and 10 miles per hour. The high will be around 55 degrees.

Your I'M ALL VOL forecast for Saturday's 7 p.m. kickoff, with UAB coming to town for Homecoming, is a chilly one!! We'll be in the upper 40s at the start of the game and cool to 40 by the end. It will be a clear night, but a cold one in Neyland so bundle up, especially with that breeze!

At least we gain an hour of sleep with the end of Daylight Saving Time 2 AM Sunday. (2 AM turns back to 1 AM.)

Sunday starts out freezing again, but we'll continue with low 50s for highs and sunny Sunday.

Highs warm a little as we move into next week, building back to the 60s.

We're keeping an eye on some showers to move towards us, creating isolated chances ahead of a front that will drop temperatures again by the end of the week.

We'll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

