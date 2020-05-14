French govt. passes law requiring social media companies to delete certain content within hours

France's government passed a controversial hate speech law Wednesday that would fine social media platforms if they didn't remove certain illegal content within 24 hours, and, in some cases, as little as one hour.

CNN reported that the new law calls for social media companies to take down hate speech based on race, religion, sexual orientation, gender or disability and sexual harassment 24 hours after they are flagged by users. Terrorist and child pornographic content must be removed within one hour of being flagged.

Platforms who fail to follow the new regulation could face fines up to $1.36 million.

Some fear that the law could grant the government power to censor online activities. CNN reported that a spokesperson for La Quadrature du Net, a French association against censorship and surveillance on the internet, told CNN this law could give political actors "a new tool to abuse their power and censor the internet for political ends."

"One of the dangers of this law is that it could turn against journalists, activists, and researchers whom it claims to defend. No one knows exactly what content should be considered 'manifestly illegal' online," the spokesperson said.

Facebook released a statement they would "work closely with the Conseil supérieur de l'audiovisuel and other stakeholders on the implementation of this law."

Audrey Herblin-Stoop, public affairs director for Twitter France, said in a statement the company is committed to building "a safer internet and (tackling) illegal online hate."

CNN reported that Google did not immediately respond to request for comment.

