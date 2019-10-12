Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County hosts pet adoption

Furry friends are being scooped up in Newport after a hoarding case emerged a few weeks ago.

WVLT's Ashley Bohle traveled to Cocke county to learn how Saturday's adoption event will give cats and dogs a new beginning.

The Bissell Pet Foundation "Empty the Shelters" adoption event helps shelters like the Friends Animal Shelter in Newport.

Carol Caylor with the shelter says a month ago they got 109 cats with the hoarding situation.

"We're down to probably about 50 of those left," said Caylor

Every adoption is one animal closer to a clear shelter.

Don Kenely wants to do his part by adopting a dog.

Kenely's making a difference for one of the nearly 200 animals here and giving him the space he needs.

"I have a lot of property for him to run on. I have four acres for him to run on," said Kenely.

"Our goal here is to get all of the animals into a nice loving home that is appropriate for the person and the animal. We're not going to put a dog that's super hyperactive into an apartment," said Caylor.

There's a reduced fee of twenty-five dollars per adoption making it easier for families to afford a microchipped and spayed or neutered new pet.

