Friends and family host birthday parade for Knoxville man

The coronavirus outbreak is altering almost every aspect of our lives from where we eat to how many people can gather, especially for those at a higher risk for catching it.

One South Knoxville man's family and friends made sure he had a memorable birthday even from a distance.

"We had postponed celebrations for 30," Sam Jackson said.

Little did he know his friends and family weren't going to let his big day pass by without them sharing in the celebration.

"We just want him to know how much we love him," his mother Corky Jackson said.

They brought the celebration to him with a parade in front of his house. About a dozen cars passed by, honked, and waved posters with well wishes.

"I was just absolutely surprised everybody coming together and wishing me a happy birthday when were supposed to be socially distant right now," Jackson said.

The past year hasn't been greatest for him.

"29 was not my favorite year by any means," Jackson said. "In August, I found out I had testicular cancer. I was lucky that I caught it early so I had surgery to take care of that."

Surgery was followed by a round of chemo, and now his immune system is on the mend. That's why they decided to keep the party mobile, ensuring everyone was safe.

"When things are pretty dark and dim on a rainy day in the middle of a pandemic folks came together to bring some light to my day, which was just amazing," Jackson said.

While it wasn't the celebration they planned, it's one that might be even more memorable than any other.

"A very special day for me a day that I won't forget for a very very long time," Jackson said.

