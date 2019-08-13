‘Friends’ is coming back (in theaters) for its 25th anniversary

They’ll be there for you, like they’ve been there before.

Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey are once again proving they’re the best of friends and returning to a screen near you in time for the show’s 25th anniversary — has it really been that long?

Fathom Events announced on their website this would be ‘the one with the anniversary.’

The gang will head back to Central Perk, but this time viewed on the big screen.

They were on a break! — but unfortunately there won’t be any new episodes — this isn’t one of the dozens-or-so reboots in the works.

Fathom says in honor of the milestone anniversary, ‘Friends’ will hit select movie theaters nationwide Sept. 23, Sept. 28, and Oct. 2 with four episodes-per showing.

Here’s a list of the episodes that will be shown:

Sept. 23: Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out



Sept. 28: The OneWith The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos



Oct. 2: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

The run time for the special event is an hour and 40 minutes and tickets will go on sale Aug. 16.

Cities and theaters have not been announced yet.

