Friends of the Smokies offers virtual hiking event

Friends of the Smokies launched a virtual hiking event to provide supporters an opportunity to raise funds for critical programs of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Alum Cave At-Home Adventure virtual hiking event began on April 20. Supporters can register to join the online community and will have until June 6th to fundraise and complete the 4.6-mile virtual hike to Alum Cave or the 10-mile challenge to the top of Mount Le Conte. Participants can log hiking mileage in their neighborhood, yard or even a treadmill in their home. Supporters of all levels of ability are encouraged to be part of the virtual event so a “park bench” option is available.

“Even though the park is closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, critical preservation and wildlife management efforts must continue,” said Tim Chandler, Executive Director and CEO at Friends of the Smokies. “We’re hoping our ‘Friends’ can help while enjoying this outdoor challenge that honors one of the park’s most iconic trails.”

Those who raise at least $200 will receive a T-shirt and medal by mail, and contributions of $500 or more will qualify for additional hiking swag.

Participants are encouraged to share their journey with friends and family, and invite them to help reach their fundraising goal. A resource guide with tips, a sample email and social media posts will be provided.

"We are excited to offer our Friends an opportunity to help raise funds with a safe, healthy activity that connects us to the Smokies and to each other," Chandler said.

