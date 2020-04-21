Friendsville woman showered with toilet paper in birthday parade

A Friendsville woman got a special birthday surprise with a twist from her friends, family and community members Tuesday.

Brenda Waters turned 66 on Tuesday. /Source: Greg White

Like many people celebrating a birthday during the pandemic, social distancing put a damper on Brenda Waters' festivities. The now 66-year-old woman resigned herself to a two-person party front porch party on Tuesday. It was just her and a close friend enjoying cocktail hour when she saw a line of cars coming up the street honking. People inside the cars were yelling, "Happy Birthday, Brenda!"

Nearly 30 cars passed her home on Bluffton Road and each person gifted her a roll of toilet paper. Brenda's friend Greg White orchestrated the surprise birthday parade, asking each guest to bring toilet paper as a funny way to wish her a happy birthday.

"Brenda is the backbone of our neighborhood," said White. "We just wanted to do something in the midst of all of this to make her smile".

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.