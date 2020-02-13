Frightmare Manor opens this weekend for "My Bloody Valentine"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Frightmare Manor is set to open for a two night Valentine's Day attraction special on February 14 and 15.
Selected as "America's #6 Scariest Haunted House" by US City Traveler, Frightmare Manor will unlock its gates for two nights only.
According to a release, the two-attraction opening will showcase the terrifying and hair-raising Jeremiah Lexer Plantation. There will be scares, superstitions and lots of bone-chilling screams.
Frightmare Manor is located at 7588 West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Click herefor more information.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.