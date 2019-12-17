From the cartels to East Tennessee: Feds spend money to fight drugs in Anderson County

Law enforcement agencies in Anderson County are getting a big economic boost from the federal government to fight drugs.

On December 17, county officials held a media conference to let the public know that the federal government is granting Anderson County nearly $130,000, plus resources and a full-time agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Why?

Federal agencies said drugs from cartels in Mexico and Canada funnel drugs through Interstate-75 into Anderson County.

Officials hope that the grant will deter criminals. District Attorney General Dave Clark said the grant, "will make it even tougher. We're going to have additional resources, criminal intelligence, financial resources, training--all to help us do a better job attacking the problem."

The money comes after Anderson County officials filed a grant application that was submitted a few months ago, and the program will kick off January 1, 2020.

