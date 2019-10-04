Front #1, cools us a bit Friday

This morning comes with a few clouds, and isolated pockets of fog. Temperatures are starting the day in the 60s, around 69 in Knoxville.

This is the front moving in, but unfortunately only a stray shower looks possible in the mountains. You'll see more layers of clouds at times, with thin high clouds and low, thicker clouds.

Friday comes with a high of 87 degrees. While that's cooler and ends the heat wave, it's still about 10 degrees above average. We do have a nice breeze out of the Northeast up to 10 miles per hour, plus humidity levels are dropping. We've had dew points in the 60s, which is sticky, but that's steadily dropping today to around 50 degrees which is much more comfortable.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a light breeze, and a low around 60 degrees.

Saturday is still warm too, and becomes a little more humid. We'll have scattered clouds and an isolated shower is possible. The high will be around 88 degrees.

Your I'M ALL VOL forecast for Saturday's 7 PM kickoff, puts us back in the low 80s for the start of the game. We'll have scattered clouds and a stray shower possible during the game. The isolated pop-up showers are more likely during the afternoon tailgating.

The next front approaches for Sunday to Monday, and this time brings good rain chances! We'll have isolated showers early Sunday and they'll become more scattered, as batches of rain and some storms moves through our area at times through Monday night. We'll keep you updated on the timing and rainfall potential where you live on WVLT News, but the big picture trend puts our area in a half inch to 1 inch total rainfall range.

This gets us to highs in the 70s. In fact Monday looks like most of the day will be in the 60s, with on and off rain.

We'll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

CONNECT WITH METEOROLOGIST HEATHER HALEY

HEATHER HALEY ON FACEBOOK

Twitter & Instagram: @WVLTHeather

email: heather.haley@wvlt-tv.com

Download the WVLT Weather App on your phone today! The app is available for Apple and Android devices.

App Store

Google Play

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.