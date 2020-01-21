Frost flowers captured in East Tennessee

An East Tennessee couple captured pictures of a pretty rare phenomenon on Tuesday.

Cindi said she spotted some frost flowers along the Forks of the River Wildlife Greenway at Ijams.

For frost flowers to form, you need air temperatures to be below freezing and a thawed ground with plants that still have moisture in the stems.

Freezing causes the stems to crack or split. Then, the moisture is extruded bit by bit as it continues to freeze.

