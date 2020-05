The Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Thursday arrested a fugitive wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Jerry Douglas Ellis was arrested at a Towee Falls Road house.

Investigators said Ellis had been on the run for several weeks in the Coker. Creek area of Tellico Plains.

Ellis faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony evading, resisting arrest, theft over $1,000 and criminal trespassing.

