Fugitive task forces arrest suspect in Andersonville shooting

A Knoxville man was charged in connection to a shooting that occurred in Andersonville in November.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Derrick Hayes, of Knoxville, was arrested on the afternoon of January 8 in connection to a shooting that occurred on November 26.

Investigators said the shooting occurred on Defoe Road.

Hayes was arrested by the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, the Knoxville Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at a Knoxville apartment.

Hayes was charged with especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft of property and is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $130,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.