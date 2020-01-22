Fulkerson says this breakfast cereal is upping his game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- John Fulkerson is celebrating after his career-high 18 points in the Tuesday game against Ole Miss, and he matched a career-high with 10 rebounds in the 73-48 game.

So, what's he attributing his success to?

It's a really important breakfast routine--Lucky Charms.

"Before the game, I ate Lucky Charms for the first time, maybe like ever before a game," Fulkerson told media on Tuesday night.

After seeing his stats, Fulkerson said, "I think it worked."

Fulkerson will have a chance to test out his theory soon. The Vols play against Kansas this Saturday at 4 p.m.

