Fulkerson says this breakfast cereal is upping his game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- John Fulkerson is celebrating after his career-high 18 points in the Tuesday game against Ole Miss, and he matched a career-high with 10 rebounds in the 73-48 game.
So, what's he attributing his success to?
It's a really important breakfast routine--Lucky Charms.
"Before the game, I ate Lucky Charms for the first time, maybe like ever before a game," Fulkerson told media on Tuesday night.
After seeing his stats, Fulkerson said, "I think it worked."
First it was Pals and now @fulkerson_john says a particular breakfast cereal may have helped him achieve a career high in points Tuesday night against Ole Miss 😂 @Vol_Hoops @wvlt @ZackRickensTV @wvltCaleb pic.twitter.com/QEXEJI5E43— Rick Russo (@wvltrick) January 22, 2020
Fulkerson will have a chance to test out his theory soon. The Vols play against Kansas this Saturday at 4 p.m.
