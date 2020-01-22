Fulkerson says this breakfast cereal is upping his game

John Fulkerson is celebrating after his career-high 18 points in the Tuesday game against Ole Miss, and he matched a career-high with 10 rebounds in the 73-48 game.

So, what's he attributing his success to?

It's a really important breakfast routine--Lucky Charms.

"Before the game, I ate Lucky Charms for the first time, maybe like ever before a game," Fulkerson told media on Tuesday night.

After seeing his stats, Fulkerson said, "I think it worked."

First it was Pals and now @fulkerson_john says a particular breakfast cereal may have helped him achieve a career high in points Tuesday night against Ole Miss 😂 @Vol_Hoops @wvlt @ZackRickensTV @wvltCaleb pic.twitter.com/QEXEJI5E43 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) January 22, 2020

Fulkerson will have a chance to test out his theory soon. The Vols play against Kansas this Saturday at 4 p.m.

