Fulkerson gives assist to hometown community

While we await a decision on what the coming sports seasons will look like, Tennessee basketball standout John Fulkerson is moving forward with preparations for his senior season.

John Fulkerson lifting spirits in Bristol / Source: (WVLT)

Like all UT athletes, Fulkerson is awaiting an announcement on a date for a return to campus. In the meantime, he's been back home in upper East Tennessee, working out and sharing the love with is community.

Fulky spent the day Wednesday in Bristol lifting the spirits of folks, like EMS workers, who've been hit hard by the effects of Covid-19.

"I was all for it to help out the community and help out people and do what I can to put a smile on people's faces especially during this time," said Fulkerson. "I didn't even know it was EMS week, I wanted to say thank you and let them know how much it means to us regular people and to acknowledge them for all the work that they've done especially during this critical time."

A bearded Fulkerson was asked about his Tennessee team going into next season, it's a team John is high on saying, " I think we'll be better next season because we had a lot of Freshmen come in this season and I know we have a few freshmen coming in next season, so I think it adds some more key pieces to our team that will really help us mesh better together and our experience will help as well.'

On this recruiting class coming in Fulkerson added, "I think our coaching staff has done a great job with recruiting and I know we have a couple 5-Stars and 4-Stars coming in and so if we keep recruiting like that Tennessee basketball is definitely on the rise and headed in the right direction for sure."

As far as getting back on campus for his final year the rising senior says, "Definitely, I can not wait to be back on campus just to be with my teammates and my coaches because it's my last year and I want to get as many practices and team bonding activities and just get together as a team just to be as prepared for next season as we can."

Fulkerson and his UT teammates are awaiting word on a possible return to campus, word which could come as early as Friday with the SEC presidents and Chancellors voting on the matter.

