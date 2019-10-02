Fulmer offers support for Pruitt

Vol coaching legend and UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer made an appearance at on the Weekly Vol Calls program at Calhouns on the River.

During the broadcast, Fulmer offered a vote of confidence for his head football coach saying, "I'm going to tell you this, I totally believe in Coach Pruitt and the job that he's doing. He's a leader, he's a recruiter, he's a hard worker, he's tough-minded, he confronts the issues that we have."

And the issues include th on and off the field variety. On the field, the Vols are 1-3 to start the season, coming off a 5-7 campaign last year. Off the field, there was the Bryce Thompson incident and now the recently released police video. In it, Jeremy Banks was disrespectful to an officer, even saying where he's from they shoot at police.

This afternoon, the sophomore was back on the practice field and is expected to play Saturday against the Bulldogs. Banks apologized, and Wednesday night coach Pruitt had more to say about it on Vol Calls adding, "What happened with Jeremy is not acceptable for us. We've handled it internally, there's lots of things we do from an educational standpoint with our players when it comes to how to handle law enforcement to agents, to drugs and alcohol, how to handle the opposite sex, so we'll continue to do that. One thing the guys need to know is that there's consequences with all actions. It's like I told him, this is something that can define the rest of his life or this is an opportunity for him to use this as a learning lesson to grow and become a better man and something he can do in the future, pass on a mistake he made to somebody else and have a positive impact on people in his community."

As for his quarterback situation, Coach Pruitt has been unwilling to reveals which signal caller, Jarrett Guarantano, J.T. Shrout or Brian Maurer, will get the start against the 3rd ranked Bulldogs, but he did say there's a good chance we'll see more than one of those young men adding, "Absolutely, I think we'll do whatever gives us the best opportunity to have success and if you look at those three guys all three have a different skill set."

By the way, Phillip Fulmer also mentioned their will be an unveiling this weekend on of the new Doug Dickie Plaza and statue of the former coach and Athletic Director's bust on the UT Campus.