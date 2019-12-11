Fulmer represents Vols at Gator Bowl news conference

The Vols and the Indiana Hoosiers made an appearance in Jacksonville, Florida Wednesday night.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl held its official news conference. Among those on hand, Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer, who expressed excitement about Tennessee's involvement in this 75th annual event.

Coach Fulmer said, "Being a part of this historical event in its 75th year is something that we'll take great pride in having had a history here with the Gator Bowl a number of times."

The Vols and Hoosiers will square off in Jacksonville on January 2nd.