First ever recipient of Zaevion Dobson scholarship graduates from UT

Having a sense of community is important, especially at a time like this, and it's everything for Fulton High School alumna and University of Tennessee graduate Uriah Richey.

"Fulton taught me how to interact with people that are different than me. That community exposed me to people of different backgrounds and races and religions and languages. It's a beautiful thing, Fulton taught me what true diversity is," said Richey.

The Fulton High School valedictorian took her sense of community pride with her to the University of Tennessee as the first ever recipient of the Zaevion Dobson Scholarship. She said that honor gave her extra drive to succeed.

"I wanted to make sure it meant something, and it still means something. I wanted to make sure that Zae's honor, his legacy, is still being lived out. Zaevion will never have that opportunity to go to college, so the fact that I get to do that means I need to do every single thing I'm supposed to," said Richey.

While at UT, Uriah studied pre-law, and while she excelled in the classroom, she said some of her fondest memories were made during her time out on Shields-Watkins Field as a member of the Pride of the Southland Color Guard. Richey said the sensation of marching at Neyland was special.

"You know being in the Pride it's hard work, but it is so rewarding, all the memories that I've made and all the places we've been. Being on that field at halftime is unreal," she said.

Despite her final year at Tennessee being interrupted by the pandemic, the future is bright for Richey as she will be headed to Howard University Law School in the fall.

"Uriah Richey will be a civil rights attorney, fighting the system of inequalities telling people who look like me that we are limited to what we can do in life and that is not true. That's my end goal, that's what I'm here for."

A first generation college student, the sky's the limit for Uriah, who remains driven by her work in a community that couldn't be more proud of her efforts.

