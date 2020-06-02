Fulton grad turned nurse who treated COVID-19 patients dies

A Fulton High School graduate who worked as a nurse in a Seattle hospital treating COVID-19 patients has died from the virus.

Kurt Julian, 63, spent more than 30 years as a nurse before the first wave of COVID-19 patients in the United States were treated in the Seattle hospital where he worked.

The 1975 Fulton grad treated the sickest coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit of Evergreen Medical Center for weeks before he contracted the disease. After he had spent weeks on a ventilator, Julian died Friday.

"I mean this, this virus is just ruthless," said longtime friend Chuck Cavalaris. "They didn't know it was going to be on their doorstep right off the bat. This was like Ground Zero, day one. For COVID. Was Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland. He just happened to be in the ICU."

Cavalaris grew up best friends with Julian in Arlington Baptist Church in Knoxville.

"We played together on two basketball teams in Arlington, the number one back to back city league," he said. "And my dad was a coach, and Kurt was practically adopted by my family. We'd spend so much time together like brothers, and you know, my mom one time said, 'Well, you know, he's so easy to love.' He's always well, he was just that type of personality."

Cavalaris said he didn't think Julian had any underlying health conditions before contracting the disease, that he was always athletic and active, an avid hiker and a talented singer. His wife is also an ICU nurse. He was a father of four children. No one in his family tested positive for the disease.

"We want people to know Julian was a great person and to me he's a true American hero, because he risked his life trying to save others," said Cavalaris.

